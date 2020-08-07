Work It soundtrack: Every song played in the Netflix dance movie

A new dance comedy movie has launched on Netflix, telling the story of a teenager whose only hope of gaining admission to her dream college is to win a dance competition, even though she has no dancing skills whatsoever.

Work It boasts an impressive young cast including Sabrina Carpenter (The Hate U Give) as the lead character Quinn Ackerman in addition to supporting turns from popular YouTuber Liza Koshy and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star Jordan Fisher.

And the film is also home to a killer soundtrack, with many catchy tunes from some of the planet’s biggest recording artists featuring throughout – we’ve rounded up this full list of tracks, and who they were performed by, below:

Let Me Move You performed by Sabrina Carpenter

On My Way performed by Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko

S.L.U.T. performed by Bea Miller

Maniac performed by Conan Grey

Better By Myself performed by Hey Violet

Heart to Break performed by Kim Petras

Lie To Me performed by 5 Seconds of Summer

Crush performed by Tessa Violet

Hit My Line performed by PLVTINUM & Chase Atlantic

Selfish performed by Madison Beer

Consequences performed by Camila Cabello

La Di Da performed by Lennon Stella

Nightmare performed by Halsey

Just My Type performed by The Vamps

Friends Go performed by Maggie Lindemann

I Wish performed by Hayley Kiyoko

Party For One performed by Carly Rae Jepson

Josslyn performed by Olivia O’Brien

Hurts Like Hell performed by Madison Beer & Offset

Look At Her Now performed by Selena Gomez

Swim performed by Chase Atlantic

More Than That performed by Lauren Jauregui

There You Are performed by Zayn

Pushing 20 performed by Sabrina Carpenter

