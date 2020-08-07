Work It soundtrack: Every song played in the Netflix dance movie
The comedy film is streaming now – and it's packed with great tunes.
A new dance comedy movie has launched on Netflix, telling the story of a teenager whose only hope of gaining admission to her dream college is to win a dance competition, even though she has no dancing skills whatsoever.
Work It boasts an impressive young cast including Sabrina Carpenter (The Hate U Give) as the lead character Quinn Ackerman in addition to supporting turns from popular YouTuber Liza Koshy and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star Jordan Fisher.
And the film is also home to a killer soundtrack, with many catchy tunes from some of the planet’s biggest recording artists featuring throughout – we’ve rounded up this full list of tracks, and who they were performed by, below:
Let Me Move You performed by Sabrina Carpenter
On My Way performed by Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko
S.L.U.T. performed by Bea Miller
Maniac performed by Conan Grey
Better By Myself performed by Hey Violet
Heart to Break performed by Kim Petras
Lie To Me performed by 5 Seconds of Summer
Crush performed by Tessa Violet
Hit My Line performed by PLVTINUM & Chase Atlantic
Selfish performed by Madison Beer
Consequences performed by Camila Cabello
La Di Da performed by Lennon Stella
Nightmare performed by Halsey
Just My Type performed by The Vamps
Friends Go performed by Maggie Lindemann
I Wish performed by Hayley Kiyoko
Party For One performed by Carly Rae Jepson
Josslyn performed by Olivia O’Brien
Hurts Like Hell performed by Madison Beer & Offset
Look At Her Now performed by Selena Gomez
Swim performed by Chase Atlantic
More Than That performed by Lauren Jauregui
There You Are performed by Zayn
Pushing 20 performed by Sabrina Carpenter
Work It is available to stream on Netflix.