Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Work It soundtrack: Every song played in the Netflix dance movie

Work It soundtrack: Every song played in the Netflix dance movie

The comedy film is streaming now – and it's packed with great tunes.

Work It

A new dance comedy movie has launched on Netflix, telling the story of a teenager whose only hope of gaining admission to her dream college is to win a dance competition, even though she has no dancing skills whatsoever.

Advertisement

Work It boasts an impressive young cast including Sabrina Carpenter (The Hate U Give) as the lead character Quinn Ackerman in addition to supporting turns from popular YouTuber Liza Koshy and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star Jordan Fisher.

And the film is also home to a killer soundtrack, with many catchy tunes from some of the planet’s biggest recording artists featuring throughout – we’ve rounded up this full list of tracks, and who they were performed by, below:

Let Me Move You performed by Sabrina Carpenter

On My Way performed by Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko

S.L.U.T. performed by Bea Miller

Maniac performed by Conan Grey

Better By Myself performed by Hey Violet

Heart to Break performed by Kim Petras

Lie To Me performed by 5 Seconds of Summer

Crush performed by Tessa Violet

Hit My Line performed by PLVTINUM & Chase Atlantic

Selfish performed by Madison Beer

Consequences performed by Camila Cabello

La Di Da performed by Lennon Stella

Nightmare performed by Halsey

Just My Type performed by The Vamps

Friends Go performed by Maggie Lindemann

I Wish performed by Hayley Kiyoko

Party For One performed by Carly Rae Jepson

Josslyn performed by Olivia O’Brien

Hurts Like Hell performed by Madison Beer & Offset

Look At Her Now performed by Selena Gomez

Swim performed by Chase Atlantic

More Than That performed by Lauren Jauregui

There You Are performed by Zayn

Pushing 20 performed by Sabrina Carpenter

Advertisement

Work It is available to stream on Netflix. You can also check out the best series on Netflix and best movies Netflix to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.

Tags

Article-widget-rail-thumb1

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off a summer case

Six bottles of bestselling wine for just £38.94, plus free delivery!

All about Work It

Work It
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

UFC 4 Soundtrack

EA’s UFC 4 soundtrack – every track revealed from J.Cole to Stormzy

Seriously Single

Seriously Single soundtrack: Every song played in the Netflix film

Elle (Joey King) and new boy Marco (Taylor Perez) in The Kissing Booth 2

The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack: Every song played in the sequel

Rumi Carter, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter and Tina Knowles in Black is King

Where is Beyonce’s Black Is King filmed? Disney+ film is a global affair