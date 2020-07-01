What films are showing at drive-in cinemas?

Cinemas and events planners have had to pivot this summer to attract a newly social-distanced audience – and one answer has been to schedule a range of drive-in movie nights, starting from early July.

Live out your Grease-fuelled, drive-in fantasy and roll up to a range of locations across the UK, all offering scenic, touch-free events with a slate of films, from Dirty Dancing to the latest big-screen hits like 1917.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to find drive-in screenings and how to buy tickets.

What drive-in cinemas are there?

The Luna Cinema, The Drive In, and At the Drive In are all offering drive-in cinema viewings from July.

Luna Cinema (or The Lune Drive-In) have already announced that they will host drive-in nights in various venues across the UK, including Allianz Park in London, Warwick Castle, and Bleinheim Palace in Oxford. More are expected to be announced soon, so keep an eye out on their website.

At The Drive In has drive-in viewings announced across the UK, including Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, and Newcastle, and two London locations so far. You can also request for them to do a drive-in in your city.

The Drive In not only has drive-in films on show at the Troubadour Meridian Water in Enfield, but will also host comedy and music nights.

Rooftop Film Club will show films at Alexandra Palace in London, with their new “Drive In Film Club”.

What films are showing?

Luna Cinema is hosting a huge range of films across its various venues from early July onwards, including classic drive-in film Grease, Little Mermaid, Dirty Dancing, Sister Act, The Blues Brothers, and more recent hits like Joker, Jojo Rabbit, and Rocketman.

They also have sing-along options for several films, although hurry – tickets are selling out quickly. You can book tickets here.

At The Drive In is also screening Grease, alongside other hits like Back To The Future, Jaws, The Lion King, A Star Is Born, and Toy Story. You can see their full schedule and book tickets here.

The Drive In offers a range of live events, including live comedy, inspirational speakers, music gigs, and of course, a wide array of drive-in films to choose from, including 1917, La La Land Knives Out, Moana, and Dumbo.

You can see their full schedule and book tickets here.

Rooftop Film Club will show drive-in films at Alexandra Palace, London, from 4th July with something for everyone, with a varied film list that includes Black Panther, Fight Club, and Lego Movie 2.

To see their full schedule and book tickets now, you can visit their website here.

