James Bond twist in No Time to Die is a bad idea, say RadioTimes.com readers

James Bond fans have made it clear they’re not happy about a rumoured twist in upcoming film No Time to Die.

Documents allegedly leaked from the movie’s production suggest that a 5-year-old girl plays a key role in the plot, and with No Time to Die confirmed as taking place five years after the previous film Spectre, fans suspect that this girl Mathilde could be James Bond’s daughter with Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux).

Former Bond girl Britt Ekland has already spoken out against the game-changing twist, saying it “ruins the fantasy” of the 007 character, and it seems fans agree…

In a RadioTimes.com poll, an overwhelming majority of 74 per cent said they thought it was a mistake to make Bond a family man.

Just 26 per cent of readers thought the surprise development was a good move and an interesting new avenue for Daniel Craig to explore in his final screen outing as Ian Fleming’s spy.

No Time to Die is currently set for release in UK cinemas on 12th November. The film – directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga – was originally scheduled to come out in April of this year, but was postponed worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.”

Naomie Harris, who will reprise her role as Moneypenny, recently promised that the film would contain a number of surprising moments for Bond fans.

“[No Time to Die has] massive, massive surprises that even had me like, ‘Oh, wow!’ So I think we’re going to really shock people,” she told GQ in an interview.

Alongside returning cast Craig, Harris and Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) will all be reprising their roles for the new film, alongside new cast additions including Rami Malek as the villain Safin and Lashana Lynch as Nomi.

