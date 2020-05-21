How to watch The Snyder Cut of Justice League online

After years of campaigning fans are finally getting their wish, with the long-rumoured cut of 2017 movie Justice League the Snyder Cut soon to become a reality.

Coming to HBO Max, the Snyder Cut will finally give fans Zack Snyder’s original vision for the DC superhero movie, which starred Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and Ezra Miller among others, but was changed when Snyder departed the movie and Joss Whedon took charge.

But where can they watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League? How long will they have to wait? And will UK fans have to miss out?

How to watch The Snyder Cut of Justice League

Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League (as opposed to the version reshot and released by Joss Whedon) is set to be an exclusive for HBO Max, the new streaming service set up by Warner Brothers and HBO that’s set to launch on the 27th May.

In other words, US fans will need to subscribe to HBO Max to watch the Snyder cut of Justice League – though not for a while – while fans elsewhere in the world might have more trouble…

When is Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut released?

While an exact date hasn’t been set, the new cut of the movie is expected to arrive on HBO Max in 2021, with Snyder currently reuniting behind-the-scenes crew to complete special effects, grading and sound work in what is bound to be a long, laborious process (especially if people have to work from home).

Rumour has it that the film may be a weighty four-hour cut, or will be split up into a multi-part miniseries, so it’ll probably be worth the wait.

Can I watch the Snyder cut in the UK?

Unfortunately, UK fans may have more trouble getting their hands on the new cut, as it’s not believed HBO Max will be available in that territory.

However, TV shows made by Warner Bros and HBO have often made their way to the UK before – the ‘Arrowverse’ of superhero TV shows and Game of Thrones most prominently – so it seems likely that a deal would be struck to give UK fans a chance to watch the Snyder Cut as well in 2021.

What is the Snyder Cut of Justice League?

We’ve written about the Snyder Cut before, but essentially the story is this – after shooting on Justice League director Zack Syder was forced to retire due to personal tragedy, with Warner Bros hiring Joss Whedon to finish the film and make significant changes to parts they were unhappy with.

Whedon completed the film ahead of its release in 2017, at which point the finished movie underperformed critically and commercially. Soon, a movement sprang up from fans who wanted to see the ‘real’ Justice League which they believed was hidden and ready to go, hidden in Zack Snyder’s possession.

And as time went on, the calls for Warner Bros to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut only continued. Fans hired a plane to fly a banner with the hashtag over San Diego Comic-Con, the film’s cast (especially Jason Momoa) noted their hopes it could be released as well, and on the two-year anniversary of Justice League’s release Snyder and the cast (including Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill) tweeted their support for the Snyder Cut’s realisation.

Snyder has continued to tease the Snyder Cut on social media, and now the reason behind that is clear – for a while now, Warner Bros has been planning to make fans’ dreams a reality. Now all fans have to do to see the Snyder cut is wait…

What are the Snyder Cut differences?

According to Snyder the new cut will be vastly different to the version of Justice League fans saw in cinemas.

“It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie,” Snyder told the Hollywood Reporter.

“You probably saw one-fourth of what I did.”

In other words, this could end up being a VERY different film. Fingers crossed it can actually live up to the hype…

Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut will be released on HBO Max in 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.