Hey, you guys! The Goonies reunited and it’s making viewers feel nostalgic

The coronavirus lockdown has seen all sorts of fan watchalongs and live streamed Q&As – and the latest event to capture the attention of viewers was a reunion of The Goonies‘ cast hosted by Frozen star Josh Gad.

Advertisement

The event took place yesterday (Monday 27th April) and saw the film’s stars including Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Kerri Green, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Martha Plimpton and Jeff Cohen, reminisce about the classic 1985 adventure movie.

In addition, screenwriter Chris Columbus, director Richard Donner, Steven Spielberg, who came up with the original story for the film, and Cyndi Lauper who performed a song for the soundtrack, all participated in the call

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The subject of a possible sequel to the film – more than 35 years after the original – was also discussed during the call, after Gad asked Spielberg if he thought that such a follow-up would be likely.

“We had a lot of conversation about it,” Spielberg said. “Every couple of years we come up with an idea and it never holds water.

“The problem is the bar you all hold in this genre. I don’t think we’re able to come up with an idea that’s better than The Goonies we did in the 80s. Until we do, people are just going to watch it 100 times.”

It seems like fans definitely enjoyed the event, with one Twitter user writing, “This is literally the BEST thing to come out of this quarantine” and another adding, “Haven’t smiled this much in a while. Love to you all, you Goonies!”

And as if the chance to see the cast all together again wasn’t enough, the call also raised funds for charity – with money donated to The Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.