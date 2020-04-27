Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star addresses spin-off rumours

The Rise of Skywalker star Naomi Ackie has addressed the possibility of a future spin-off focusing on her Star Wars character, Jannah.

She was introduced in the ninth movie of the sci-fi saga, as a former stormtrooper who broke free of the First Order to lead a tribe of rebel warriors.

In the closing moments of The Rise of Skywalker, she meets original trilogy hero Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), who offers to help her track down her parents.

Speculation that this could be the plot of a new spin-off movie or Disney+ series has been rampant, and Ackie certainly seems open to the idea.

In an interview with Digital Spy, she said: “Jannah was a completely new character and I like the idea that the Star Wars universe is expanding. I think Jannah could get a spin-off. She has a really rich backstory that JJ [Abrams] told me about, and a future that we still don’t know about.”

However, when asked whether she is Lando’s daughter, a theory that has gained some traction among Star Wars fans, she didn’t confirm one way or the other.

The Rise of Skywalker was recently announced to be heading to Disney+ on 4th May, as part of the date’s customary Star Wars celebrations.

