John Boyega says Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker had “some disappointments” but was “very fulfilling”

John Boyega has said that he had “some disappointments” with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Advertisement

The ninth episode in the Skywalker saga was released in December 2019 to a decidedly mixed response from critics and fans alike.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams returned to helm the epic finale, which wrapped up the stories of Finn (Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Daisy Ridley’s powerful Jedi knight, Rey.

When a Twitter user called the film “embarrassing” in a reply to Boyega, the actor hit back with the following response:

“Embarrassing? LOL you wish. Very fulfilling, some disappointments but yet not that big of a deal. Everyone has moved on…”

Embarrassing ? LOL you wish. Very fulfilling, some disappointments but yet not that big of a deal. Everyone has moved on….. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) April 19, 2020

He did not go into further detail about which parts of the film he found disappointing.

Boyega hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind about Star Wars since The Rise of Skywalker’s release, regularly interacting with fans online and stating that he would not make a Disney+ series about his character.

Recently, his co-star Daisy Ridley also spoke candidly about her experience since the release of the latest film, stating that she was “really proud” of the series but had noticed a change in fan opinion.

She told Dragcast: “It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we had been shown the first time round… I was like ‘Where has the love gone?’.”

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available on DVD and Blu-ray now, order on Amazon here