Harry Potter Malfoy reunion: Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton share self-isolation video call
Not even a lockdown can keep Lucius and Draco Malfoy apart
Harry Potter fans can’t get enough of the father-son relationship between Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton, who played the villainous Lucius and Draco Malfoy respectively in the film franchise – and it looks like even life under lockdown can’t keep the two actors apart…
Isaacs took to social media to share a 20-minute video call between himself and Felton, in support of the British Red Cross – and throughout the video the Slytherin duo are predictably adorable, as Felton even refers to Isaacs as “Dad” during their conversation.
In the full clip, which Isaacs shared to Instagram on Friday, The OA actor is apparently sitting at his kitchen table while Felton (after some technical issues) appears in his backyard at his home in Los Angeles.
The pair talk, among other things, about their relationship, the coronavirus pandemic and their lives under lockdown – while also, of course, continually teasing each other.
You can watch the full exchange below