Best movies to watch on Disney Plus UK – from Star Wars to Frozen

Disney, the world’s biggest media company, isn’t holding fire in the streaming wars. Not only is the House of Mouse offering viewers a strong selection of TV shows – including The Mandalorian – but subscribers of new streaming service Disney+ can also find a gigantic library of movies.

From Marvel titles such as Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok, to Pixar classics like Toy Story and Up, plus the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the Star Wars saga and anthology movies, teen rom-coms, old animated classics and Disney+ originals, there is something for every film fan.

But which are the movies not to be missed? We’ve delved into the Disney+ library to pick the best titles the platform has to offer, be it live-action remakes like 2019’s The Lion King, superhero adventures like X-Men or unexpected gems like Mrs Doubtfire and Holes.

So, without further ado, here are the best movies to enjoy on Disney+ in the UK.

Best movies on Disney+ in the UK

We’ve rounded up some of our top picks to help you choose what to watch, but scroll down for full lists by franchise; from Star Wars to Marvel and Pixar.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Set days before Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, this anthology adventure set in a galaxy far far away explores the story of Jyn Erso, a prisoner of the Empire who is set free by the Rebellion. Visually stunning and featuring Darth Vader at his most fearsome, it’s regarded by many fans as the best Star Wars title of the 21st Century.

Starring: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen, and Forest Whitaker.

Avatar

A cultural phenomenon and the highest-grossing film worldwide for nearly a decade, Avatar was a visual effects marvel when it was released in 2009. And with four sequels on the way, it’s a great time to delve back into Pandora, an alien world relentlessly mined for resources by humans.

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver

Lady and the Tramp

Disney, trailer, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2ZDDU34gYw

Not only does this live-action remake of the classic 1955 Disney animation comes with a voice cast including Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, but it’s completely packed with adorable pooches. No longer set in Paris the action moves to New Orleans. If it leaves you hankering after the original don’t worry, there’s Lady and the Tramp (1955 original) to watch and Lady and The Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure.

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Janelle Monáe, and Sam Elliott

Togo

A Disney+ original, this is the true story of an epic Alaskan adventure undertaken by Leonhard Seppala (Willem Dafoe) and his dog, Togo, in the treacherous winter of 1925. Tasked with picking up a much-needed vaccine this simple story is packed full of heart.

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Julianne Nicholson, Christopher Heyerdahl, Michael Gaston, Michael McElhatton, Jamie McShane, Michael Greyeyes

10 Things I Hate About You

The breakthrough film for stars Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, this charming teen rom-com is a cheeky retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew in a 1990s US High School setting. (Just look at how young they all look!)

Starring Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Larisa Oleynik

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

The film that introduced the world to rough-around-the-edges pirate Captain Jack Harkness and so much more: as well as kick-starting one of the biggest franchises in cinema, the first Pirates of the Caribbean adventure plunged viewers into a story of romance, action and a ship of the undead.

Starring: Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley and Geoffrey Rush

Also available to watch on Disney+:

Pirates of The Caribbean: At World’s End

Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

The Sword in the Stone

Although coming out to mixed reviews on its 1963 release, this classic retelling of the legend of King Arthur is now fondly remembered for its enchanting characters – including an unhinged Merlin. And with a live-action remake on the way, we definitely recommend pulling out the original.

Starring: Rickie Sorensen, Karl Swenson, Junius Matthews, Sebastian Cabot, Norman Alden, and Martha Wentworth

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Another Disney+ original, this adaptation of the best-selling book of the same name follows young Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total operate a detective agency.

Starring: Winslow Fegley, Ophelia Lovibond and Craig Robinson

Zootopia (AKA: Zootropolis)

Holding a massive 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this animated animal story took over a billion dollars at the box office when released in 2016. Fast, funny and genuinely touching at times, Zootopia delves into the life of new bunny police officer Judy Hopps, who has just made a big jump to the city.

Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate

Inside Out

Hailed as one of the best Pixar films to date – if not the best – Inside Out takes viewers inside the mind of child Riley. Specifically, we’re taken to her mind’s control centre where her emotions – Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) – advise her through everyday life.

Frozen

At its core, Frozen is a simple story: a fearless princess sets off to find her estranged sister with the help of a rugged iceman, his loyal reindeer, and a snowman brought to life. However, it’s the film’s beautiful animation, clever dialogue and singalong soundtrack that make it unmissable. Frozen 2 is also available to stream on Disney Plus US, and will be on Disney Plus UK in July.

Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana

Also available to watch on Disney+:

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Frozen Fever

The Emperor’s New Groove

If you’re looking for big laughs, put this on. Packed with Disney’s signature family-friendly quips, alongside some surprisingly clever meta gags, The Emperor’s New Groove – a story of an Incan ruler transformed into a llama – is one of the best-animated comedies on Disney+. Much-underrated.

Starring: David Spade, John Goodman, Eartha Kitt, Patrick Warburton, and Wendie Malick

Also available to watch on Disney+:

The Emperor’s New Groove 2: Kronk’s New Groove

The Princess Diaries

Before release, many predicted this coming-of-age adventure – the story of US teen Mia learning she is heir to a European kingdom – would be a complete failure. However, a winning performance from lead Anne Hathaway and a wit-stuffed script won over audiences and turned the movie into an instant classic.

Starring: Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, Héctor Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Caroline Goodall

Also available to watch on Disney+:

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Mulan

Although the 2020 live-action remake contains some mesmerising set pieces, it’s missing a few missing ingredients that made 1998’s Mulan so fondly remembered: unforgettable sing-a-long tracks, love interest Captain Li Shang and, of course, Mushu the dragon. From the cast to the laughs the original Mulan is a great family-friendly movie.

Starring: Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, Miguel Ferrer and BD Wong

Also available to watch on Disney+:

Mulan II

Hocus Pocus

With a sequel officially greenlit for a Disney+ future release, it’s time to revisit the original Sanderson sisters, witches who keep alive by sucking the souls of children. Can two teens and a talking cat stop them? We won’t spoil it, but this is a movie that can be watched anytime of year – even if it’s just for Bette Midler singing Spell on You.

Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

Avengers: Endgame

The ultimate comic-book crossover movie, Endgame brings Marvel’s infinity saga to an end with an epic fight between supervillain Thanos and Earth’s mightiest heroes. Scroll down for the full Marvel list.

Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Josh Brolin

Star Girl

Described as a “tender and offbeat coming-of-age story”, this Disney+ original is based on New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel of the same name. It follows confident and colourful highschooler Stargirl Caraway, who changes the life of fellow student Leo Borlock.

Starring: Grace VanderWaal, Graham Verchere, Giancarlo Esposito, Karan Brar, Darby Stanchfield

Thor: Ragnarok

Colourful, exciting and damn fun: Ragnarok was a major change from Thor films of past. This instalment to the franchise follows the lightning warrior as he tries to prevent Ragnarok – the end of the Asgardian civilization – at the hands of the ruthless Hela.

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

A favourite instalment of the space saga for many Star Wars fans, the dark sequel to A New Hope sees Jedi Luke Skywalker take on Darth Vader’s insidious empire, with the help of friends Han Solo and Princess Leia – plus new mentor Yoda. We’d recommend a nice long weekend binge of all the Star Wars movies. Full list is below, just scroll down.

Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse, Kenny Baker

Moana

This Disney animated adventure features Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as a singing demigod. And if you needed more reason to watch, the story of the titular teen chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with the goddess Te Fiti, makes this worth a watch.

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk

Big Hero 6

Don’t worry, you haven’t missed the first five films. Big Hero 6 is actually based on the Marvel comic of the same name, a story of Hiro Hamada, a robotics prodigy who joins a group of five other high-tech heroes.

Starring: Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Daniel Henney, T.J. Miller, Jamie Chung

Freaky Friday (2003)

One of the best body-swap films you’ll see (sorry, Jumanji), this remake of the 1976 classic sees upright therapist Tessa and her daughter, aspiring rock star teen Anna, wake up inside each other’s bodies.

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Harold Gould, Chad Michael Murray

Also available to watch on Disney+:

Freaky Friday (2018)

Freaky Friday (1977)

The Parent Trap (1998)

The tale of two identical sisters (both played by a young Lindsay Lohan) separated at birth and brought together by a scheme to reunite their divorced parents.

Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson

Also available to watch on Disney+:

The Parent Trap (1961)

George of the Jungle

Children of the 90s will already be familiar with George of the Jungle, but Disney’s charming Tarzan spoof deserves to be introduced to the next generation. The film stars Brendan Fraser in his glorious prime and packs several other funny performances, including John Cleese as an academic gorilla named Ape.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

This acclaimed comedy from Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis amazed audiences with its visual effects in 1988 and they remain very impressive to this day. Bob Hoskins stars as private detective Eddie Valiant, who crosses paths with a number of iconic cartoon characters to get to the bottom of a mysterious murder.

The Jungle Book (2016)

Director Jon Favreau breathes new life into one of Disney’s most iconic animated films, featuring stunning visual effects and action sequences.

Young actor Neel Sethi does an excellent job as Mowgli, holding his own against an all-star voice cast that includes Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson, Idris Elba and Christopher Walken.

Also available to watch on Disney Plus UK

Muppets Most Wanted

One of the most recent adventures in the Muppets long and storied history, Muppets Most Wanted sees the beloved characters mixed up in an international crime caper. Ricky Gervais and Tina Fey take leading roles among a host of A-list cameos, as Kermit the Frog’s devious doppelganger wreaks havoc with the group’s world tour. Review by David Craig.

Up

Without a doubt one of Pixar’s greatest films, Up is a triumph and arguably their biggest tear-jerker to date. An old man sets out to honour his late wife by going on the adventure they always talked about, unintentionally taking an enthusiastic young boy scout with him. Their dangerous journey is both heartfelt and hilarious, an absolute must-watch. Review by David Craig.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Among the many distinct corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man has carved out a niche that is appropriately small scale. Scott Lang’s second adventure sees him team up with former flame Hope van Dyne to fight a mysterious new villain. Paul Rudd is affable as ever opposite Lost star Evangeline Lilly, while Michael Peña remains a scene-stealer as their dim-witted friend Luis. Review by David Craig.

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Star Wars fans won’t be able to resist this in-depth look into the making of the original trilogy, including the first film’s famously troubled production. Featuring interviews with creator George Lucas and stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, Empire of Dreams offers unprecedented insight into some of the most influential films of all time. Review by David Craig.

X-Men: Days of Future Past

When people talk about the best superhero movies ever made, X-Men: Days of Future Past deserves at least a mention. The star-studded cast of the original films and the prequels join forces for an action-packed time travel epic, which packs a number of rewarding moments for veteran fans. Arguably, the franchise should have ended here on such a meteoric high note. Review by David Craig.

Marvel movies on Disney Plus UK

With new titles to be added, Disney+ promises to host the majority of MCU:

Ant-Man

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Black Panther

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Guardians of The Galaxy

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel’s The Avengers

Thor

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: The Dark World

Of course that’s not in watching order…

Star Wars movies on Disney Plus

Fortunately, you don’t need to fly to a galaxy far far away to see the Star Wars saga. Well, the majority of it, anyway.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: a Star Wars Story

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Empire Of Dreams: The Story of The Star Wars Trilogy

If you’re wondering what order to watch them in because let’s face it, it can be controversial, we have a guide to how to watch Star Wars in order. Warning: You’ll have to wait a bit to watch Rise of Skywalker, it’s not on Disney Plus UK yet.

Pixar movies on Disney Plus UK

Yes, Disney also owns Pixar, the folks behind the likes of Toy Story and Inside Out. We all know we’re hitting play on Toy Story 4 as soon as we can, though if you need a cry go for Toy Story 3 (we’re not over that heartbreaking burner scene yet). Here are the Pixar options on Disney Plus UK.

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 4

A Bug’s Life

Monsters Inc.

Monsters University

Finding Nemo

Finding Dory

The Incredibles

The Incredibles 2

Ratatouille

Coco

WALL-E

Cars

Cars 2

Cars 3

Brave

Inside Out

The Good Dinosaur

