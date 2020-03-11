Fans think they’ve worked out which Marvel character Christian Bale will play in Thor: Love and Thunder

After months of speculation, Christian Bale was finally confirmed to be joining the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder last weekend, and it’s not taken long for fans to start guessing which character the former Batman might be playing.

Early signs are pointing towards the acclaimed actor taking on the tole of Dario Agger – more commonly known in Marvel Comics as villain The Minotaur.

The reason for the theory concerns photos that have been released from the set of upcoming Disney+ spin-off Loki, which sees Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the eponymous character.

In the stills, a bus can be glimpsed which reads “Roxxcart Evacuation Shuttle” on the side, which has led some fans to think that Roxxon Energy Corporation is about to enter the fray in a more significant way.

While the corporation has previously made minor appearances in MCU films such as Iron Man, fans reckon this latest sighting could hint at a more major involvement, including the introduction of its CEO – Dario Agger.

The theory is further bolstered by the fact that we already know that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will be appearing in Love and Thunder – and Agger is famously one of her biggest adversaries in the comics.

Furthermore, several people have previously put Bale forward as the perfect actor to play the character – including Marvel Comics’ Jason Aaron, who worked on Thor’s 2014 comic arc.

One thing’s for sure, until we have an official announcement, fans aren’t going to stop speculating…

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 5th November 2021.