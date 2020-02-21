No Time To Die scores biggest opening week of all time for a Bond theme

Pop superstar Billie Eilish has already broken all sorts of records in her short career – and the teenage singer can now add another to the list.

Eilish’s Bond theme No Time to Die, which was written with her brother Finneas, has entered the UK charts at number one, achieving the biggest opening week of all time for a 007 song.

It picked up 90,000 chart sales, in addition to 10.6 million streams, in its first week – the biggest total for a single in 2020 so far.

In scoring her first UK number one, Eilish also becomes the first woman to top the charts with a Bond theme, and the youngest artist to do so as well.

It is the second Bond theme in a row to head up the UK Singles Chart, following Sam Smith’s Writing’s On The Wall which was released for Spectre in October 2015.

Eilish performed the track at this week’s BRIT Awards, at which she was crowned Best International Female.

In reviewing the song, RadioTimes.com called it “understated and classy” but said that “No Time To Die lacks punch and never quite kicks off.”

You can listen to the song below:

No Time To Die lands in UK cinemas on 3rd April 2020

