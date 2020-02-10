Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce and more omitted from Oscars In Memoriam

Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce and more omitted from Oscars In Memoriam

Fans noticed that some actors were missing from the tribute segment of the 92nd Academy Awards

BURBANK, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Actor Luke Perry arrives at Chevy Rocks The Future at the Buena Vista Lot at The Walt Disney Studios February 19, 2008 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

On Sunday, viewers watched as the Oscars paid tribute to several late stars, including multiple nominee Kirk Douglas and Oscar-winner Kobe Bryant – who sadly died last month in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

Advertisement

However, despite the much-deserved tributes, social media was quick to point out that there were some notable names missing from the montage.

Surprisingly, the video segment – which was accompanied by Billie Eilish singing The Beatles’ Yesterday – didn’t include Luke Perry or horror legend Sid Haig, as well as Cameron Boyce, the actor who tragically died in July 2019 at the age of 20.

Actor Cameron Boyce passed away at the age of 20
Actor Cameron Boyce passed away at the age of 20

Fans were quick to pick up on this, as they rushed to Twitter to voice their concerns.

“How did the #Oscars not include Luke Perry in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment? He was in one of the nominated movies!!! Smh,” one wrote, referring to Perry’s role in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood. Perry, who also starred in Riverdale, died last March at the age of 52.

“Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry not being a part of the in memoriam is the reason why my eyes are dry,” another added.

Echoing the same sentiment, others questioned Sid Haig’s absence.

Haig, who was famous for playing Captain Spaulding in the Rob Zombie films House of 1000 CorpsesThe Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell, died in September aged 80.

Also missing from the video montage was film, television and stage actor-writer-comedian, Orson Bean, who died in a car accident on Friday at the age of 91.

Advertisement

Despite the no-show in the video clip, Perry, Boyce and Haig did, however, all feature in the more lengthy online In Memoriam section of the Academy’s website.

Tags

All about Oscars 2020: Highlights

BURBANK, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Actor Luke Perry arrives at Chevy Rocks The Future at the Buena Vista Lot at The Walt Disney Studios February 19, 2008 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Marriage Story Netflix

Catch up now Oscar-winning movies to watch on Netflix

Rebel Wilson, Bong Joon-ho and Janelle Monae at the Oscars (Getty)

Oscars 2020 | The biggest and best moments

Bong Joon-ho wins at the Oscars 2020

Parasite makes Oscars history as it scoops major awards against the odds

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Freshly painted Oscar Statues in preparation for the Governors Awards and the 82nd Academy Awards at a secret location on October 19, 2009 in Northern Los Angeles County, California. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

Oscars 2020 | Full list of winners from Parasite to Joker