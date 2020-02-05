When is Pixar’s Soul out in UK cinemas? What is it about?

Pixar originals have been in relatively short supply in recent years, with the studio focusing instead on sequels to already existing films.

But 2020 sees not one but two new brand-new Pixar films hitting our screens – with the springtime release of Onward set to be followed by Soul in June.

Here’s everything you need to know about the jazz inspired feature…

When is Soul released in UK cinemas?

As things stand, the film is set to be released in cinemas across the UK on Friday 19th June 2020.

What is Soul about?

The film follows the story of music teacher Joe Gardner, who has one great ambition – to perform live jazz music onstage.

Tragically, just as Joe is finally offered a chance to shine, a bizarre accident causes his body and soul to become separated – with his soul sent to a strange place called the “You Seminar.”

Here, Joe has to work with other souls to help them gain passions that can be transferred to newborn children, as he attempts to return to Earth before it is too late…

Who is in the voice cast of Soul?

As ever, Pixar has had no problem attracting some major talent to the project – with Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained) voicing the main role of Joe and Tina Fey (30 Rock) starring as the voice of 22, a soul who has been trapped in the You Seminar for years.

Also lending their voices to the film are musician Questlove, who plays a drummer in Joe’s band called Curly, Phylicia Rashad (Creed) as Joe’s mother and Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting) who plays Paul – described as Joe’s neighbourhood nemesis.

Is there a trailer?

Yep – well, a teaser trailer at least. Take a look at the first look clip below…