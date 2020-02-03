New trailer for Top Gun: Maverick flies in from Super Bowl

The long-awaited sequel to Top Gun is now only a few months away, with Tom Cruise returning to one of his defining roles as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell after almost 35 years.

This latest teaser aired during the Super Bowl in North America, showing a claustrophobic look at one of Maverick’s daring flights, complete with some panicky heavy breathing.

The clip also sheds some light on the relationship between Maverick and Miles Teller’s Rooster, the son of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, who didn’t make it out of the first film alive.

“My dad believed in you. I’m not going to make the same mistake,” Rooster says, as Maverick also faces the frightening prospect of being dishonourably discharged.

Top Gun: Maverick sees Cruise return in the title role, training a young group of pilots for a daring mission that might require the ultimate sacrifice.

The sequel comes from director Joseph Kosinski, who previously worked with Cruise on his 2013 sci-fi film Oblivion.

Jennifer Connelly (Alita Battle Angel), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Glen Powell (Scream Queens), and Ed Harris (Westworld) are among the names in the supporting cast.

Despite his mysterious absence from the trailers, Val Kilmer is also set to reprise the role of Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

Top Gun: Maverick zooms into cinemas on 26th June 2020.