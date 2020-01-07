Hans Zimmer tipped to take over score for Bond film No Time To Die

The latest mission for James Bond is mere months away, but new reports suggest a major behind-the-scenes shake-up has just taken place.

Hans Zimmer, one of the most prolific composers working in cinema today, has been brought in at the last minute to provide an orchestral soundtrack to the film’s superspy action, say Hollywood insiders Variety.

Zimmer would be replacing Dan Romer, who worked with director Cary Joji Fukunaga on the Netflix series Maniac starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, as well as his acclaimed 2015 feature Beasts of No Nation.

Romer departed the project over creative differences last month, leaving relatively little time for the score to be completed.

As a result, it is speculated that Zimmer may collaborate on No Time To Die’s soundtrack with another composer, lightening the workload on his already packed schedule.

The Academy Award winning musician is currently working on a number of other big projects, including superhero flick Wonder Woman: 1984, belated Tom Cruise sequel Top Gun: Maverick and epic sci-fi adaptation Dune.

It is unheard of for a Bond composer to leave midway through production, with Romer’s departure marking the first time this has happened in the franchise’s half-century long history.

No Time To Die made waves last month with the debut of its explosive first trailer showing off Daniel Craig’s last performance in the role, new addition Lashana Lynch and the return of the iconic Aston Martin DB5.

No Time to Die hits cinemas on Thursday 2nd April 2020