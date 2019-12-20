When is Emma released in cinemas? Cast, trailer and plot

Jane Austen’s classic novel Emma is coming to the big screen once again, retelling its charming story of romantic misadventure for a new audience.

This latest adaptation sticks with the period setting, but recruits a cast that mixes both up and coming talent as well as established names.

Here’s everything we know about the latest adaptation of Emma after the new trailer dropped.

When is Emma released in cinemas?

Emma will be in UK cinemas on Valentine’s Day, also known as Friday 14th February 2020.

What’s it about?

Emma is based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name about a wealthy young woman named Emma Woodhouse, who stirs up trouble in her small town by attempting to be a romantic matchmaker.

It’s a classic and highly esteemed tale that has been adapted into film and television on numerous occasions, including a 1996 feature starring Gwyneth Paltrow, and a BBC series in 2009 with Romola Garai.

Many will recognise the story from the cult favourite Alicia Silverstone rom-com Clueless, which is a modernised version of Austen’s original novel.

Who’s in the cast?

The latest Hollywood star to portray Emma is Anya Taylor-Joy, who has recently made a name for herself with noteworthy genre fare including The Witch, M Night Shyamalan’s Split and its sequel Glass. She also starred in the latest series of Peaky Blinders.

Johnny Flynn (Netflix’s Lovesick) is playing her close friend George Knightley, while Mia Goth (A Cure For Wellness) portrays the easily manipulated Harriet Smith.

Bill Nighy will appear as Emma’s father, with Miranda Hart in the role of Miss Bates, a friendly spinster who has a pivotal role in the original book.

Rounding out the supporting cast are Josh O’Connor (The Crown) as Mr Elton, Callum Turner (The Capture) as Frank Churchill, Amber Anderson (Strike) as Jane Fairfax, with Rupert Graves (Sherlock) and Gemma Whelan (Horrible Histories) as Mr and Mrs Weston.

Who will direct Emma?

Emma is the directorial debut of Autumn De Wilde, a prolific photographer who has worked with numerous musicians including Zooey Deschanel, Jenny Lewis, Fiona Apple and Sonic Youth. Even though it’s De Wilde debut, she has shot campaign videos for Prada and music legends.

Eleanor Catton, won the Man Booker Prize in 2013 for The Luminaries, has also written the script.

Is there a trailer for Emma?

The first trailer for Emma dropped back in November, which offers a glimpse at the film’s main characters and picturesque aesthetic, no doubt benefitting from De Wilde’s past photography experience.

The official trailer has now been released in time for Christmas.

How does it compare to the book?

We’ve already seen with The Favourite how much a film can be impacted by shooting from a style perspective, we could see the same with Emma by Jane Austen. We will have to wait to see how that also impacts the story…

If you want to catch up beforehand you can read the book, Emma.