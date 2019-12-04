Is Love Actually on TV or Netflix this Christmas 2019? How to watch and stream online

Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister boogying to Jump For My Love; Emma Thompson shedding a private tear to Joni Mitchell’s haunting Both Sides Now; American schoolgirl Joanna’s rendition of All I Want For Christmas Is You.

When Richard Curtis’ Love Actually first hit cinemas back in 2003, it provided scene after scene of instantly iconic moments — and a brand new soundtrack for Christmas.

The film, which follows ten interconnected ‘love stories’, is now a Christmas movie mainstay. But is Love Actually actually available to watch anywhere?

Here’s where you can find it for Christmas 2019.

Is Love Actually on TV this Christmas?

Good news, ITV is here to make your Christmas movie dreams come true… kind of.

The broadcaster will be showing Love Actually on TV this festive season. However, it won’t air on ITV until Friday 27th December at 10.10pm.

Luckily, ITV2 will show the film throughout the festive season, starting on Tuesday 10th December at 10.05pm, then again at the same time on Friday 13th December and on Sunday 22nd December. It will also be showing on ITV2 on Boxing Day (26th December) at 1.55pm and 3pm, so there’s plenty of chances to catch it.

Love Actually will also be showing on Irish channel RTE1 on Monday 23rd December at 9.30pm.

Is Love Actually on Netflix?

Sadly, Love Actually isn’t on Netflix this year. The streaming giant is pushing its own Christmas Originals content instead.

Where else can I watch Love Actually online?

Love Actually is currently available for Prime subscribers to stream on Amazon.

If you’re not a Prime subscriber, you can get a 30-day trial for Amazon Prime and watch it for free.

It’s also available to rent or buy on iTunes and Google Play.