Justice League’s Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck join calls to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut

A vocal group of DC fans have long been calling for the release of Zak Snyder’s cut of 2017’s Justice League film – and now some of the film’s stars have lent their support to the demands.

Ben Affleck, who played Batman in the film, and Gal Gadot, who portrayed Wonder Woman, have both made their support for the Snyder version known, along with Cyborg actor Ray Fisher.

Snyder had been the original director of the project, but had to step down in the middle of production due to a family tragedy.

Avengers Assemble director Joss Whedon eventually stepped in to finish the film, which was released to generally negative reviews two years ago.

At the time of release many fans demanded that a separate version be brought out that more closely represented Snyder’s original vision for the film – with almost 180,000 signing a petition.

At the time there was much debate about whether a Snyder cut actually existed – but that seemed to have been cleared up earlier this year when a clip was released that appeared to show Snyder himself telling fans that the cut did exist and that it was in Warner Bros.’ possession.

A community of fans has since emerged on Twitter, frequently using the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut in an attempt to urge the studio to make the alternative version available.

Jason Momoa, who appears in the film as Aquaman, added further fuel to the fire when he admitted in August that he had seen Snyder’s version – and that it was “ssssiiicccckkkkkk.”

And now Gadot, Affleck and Fisher have all had their say, with the first two tweeting the hashtag last night – and being retweeted by Snyder himself – while Fisher added the caption to his Instagram profile.

It remains to be seen whether Warner Bros. will oblige and release the version – or whether that version will actually prove to be a significant improvement on the film that was released, but this new development will certainly provide excitement amongst the DC fanbase.