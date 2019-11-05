Fantastic Beasts 3 cast confirmed as JK Rowling moves the story to Brazil

Production for the third Fantastic Beasts film has been green lit to launch in Spring 2020, according to Warner Bros.

Advertisement

The regular cast will return for a new adventure which will observe the wizarding culture in South America, with the bulk of the action taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – following on from the first two films which explored America and France, respectively.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Eddie Redmayne is set to reprise his role as Newt Scamander, as Jude Law and Johnny Depp return as Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald. Ezra Miller (Credence/Aurelius Dumbledore), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and Katherine Waterson (Tina Golstein) are also set to appear once more.

Comedian Jessica Williams, who briefly appeared as teacher Eulalie ‘Lally’ Hicks, is set to have a far bigger role in a third film.

Writer JK Rowling has previously teased her more substantial role for Fantastic Beasts 3, writing in 2018: “You only see a HINT of Lally in Fantastic Beasts 2. Her true glory is revealed in FB3.”

Rowling and Steve Kloves have teamed up to write the screenplay, while David Yates returns at the helm as director.

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts 3 will hit cinemas on November 12, 2021