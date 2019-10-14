When will Fantastic Beasts 3 be released?

The much-anticipated sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to enter production next year with David Yates once again at the helm of the fantasy adventure set many years before the time of Harry Potter.

When will Fantastic Beasts 3 come out?

At the moment, Fantastic Beasts 3 is set to come out on 12th November 2021, as a result of a delay in filming to accommodate an update in the script.

The first film couldn’t quite reach the levels of success set by the initial eight Harry Potter films (though that’s not to say it didn’t do well) and a couple of years later, the second film released to a box office low for the franchise.

Warner Bros. Pictures, noticing a trend, seem to have delayed the third in a planned five-film series so to ensure the narrative quality that fans have come to expect from the Wizarding World of J. K. Rowling.

What will it be about?

Not much is known about Fantastic Beasts 3, but it has been hinted by J.K. Rowling to be set in the 1930s and/or in Rio de Janeiro, but none of that’s been clarified in any official way.

Otherwise, we know that the film will follow on from the events of the previous film, showing more of Johnny Depp as the main antagonist Gellert Grindelwald – a dark wizard of great power. In the first film, he was disguised as Percival Graves (played by Colin Farrell), head of security at the Magical Congress (MACUSA), until he’s exposed by Newt Scamander at the end of the film.

In the second film, we’re introduced to a young version of Albus Dumbledore and discover that long ago he made a magical blood pact with Grindelwald, precluding the wizards from causing each other harm. Dumbledore trying to destroy the pact looks to be a likely plot thread in the event that Jude Law is to return in this film as young Albus.

Who will be in it?

You can expect to see Eddie Redmayne back as Newt Scamander with Johnny Depp confirmed to reprise his role as Grindelwald. They’ll potentially be joined by Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queenie), Katherine Waterstone (Tina), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone) and Jude Law (Dumbledore).

When will we see a trailer?

We probably won’t get a teaser until early 2021, with a full trailer following sometime after that.

