Marvel boss Kevin Feige to develop a new Star Wars film

Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige is set to bring his producing talents over to another galaxy far, far away.

The Marvel Studios president has been asked to work on new Star Wars material with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

“We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox,” Disney co-chairman Alan Horn told The Hollywood Reporter.

“With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

Feige has long been the driving force behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has gone on to gross over $22.5 billion worldwide.

The nature of this new collaboration is still unclear, including whether it will serve as part of the main Star Wars narrative or a standalone story.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is due for release in December this year, and is currently being billed as the ninth and “final” part of the Skywalker saga.

However, we still have plenty more of the franchise to come, with the upcoming TV series The Mandalorian for Disney +, as well as a brand new Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi Master.