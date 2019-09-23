Anna and Elsa face monsters and dark magic in enchanting new Frozen 2 trailer

Rock giants, a water horse, a mysterious forest and a lot of sibling squabbling: all feature in the new trailer for Frozen 2.

Looking set to delve deeper into the world of the original film, the trailer sees the kingdom of Arendelle plagued by hurricane-level gusts and mysterious purple flames bursting over the city.

In the search for answers, Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel), sister Anna (Kristen Bell), plus Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven the horse travel to the enchanted forests beyond the dark sea.

Will they be able to save the people of Arendelle? And, as also teased in the trailer, will Elsa finally discover why she was born with magical ice powers?

Interestingly, the trailer doesn’t show off any of the new music or characters – although Queen Iduna, mother of Anna and Elsa, appears in the new footage, we don’t hear her speak.

There’s also little sign of the young girl we spotted in the first teaser trailer, a character that could seemingly control winds. Does she have anything with the apocalyptic weather climate in Arendelle? Is she the reason the mysterious forest is closed off to outsiders?

Whatever the answers, we’ll find them out soon…

Frozen 2 is released in UK cinemas on 22nd November 2019