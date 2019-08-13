Watch Greta Gerwig’s Little Women trailer starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet.

Adapted from the classic 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, the film will follow the four March sisters in the a coming-of-age novel set in the aftermath of the American Civil War.

Ronan (Brooklyn), Watson (Harry Potter), Florence Pugh (The Little Drummer Girl) and Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) play the March sisters — Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth respectively — while Ronan’s Lady Bird co-star Chalamet plays boy-next-door and love interest Laurie. James Norton also stars as as Laurie’s tutor, John Brooke.

The trailer also shows glimpses of Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) as the girls’ mother, Marmee March, and of Meryl Streep as rich Aunt Josephine, with whom Jo verbally spars on the subject of marriage.

You can watch the trailer below:

This Christmas, own your story. ???? Watch the new #LittleWomenMovie trailer now. pic.twitter.com/Nm2x2uqyou — Little Women (@LittleWomen) August 13, 2019

Little Women is released in UK cinemas on 17th January 2020