Hobbs and Shaw director David Leitch says there is potential for multiple sequels

He also suggested one major character may not actually be dead

Screen Shot 2019-07-29 at 15.30.00

Spoilers ahead

If you caught the post-credit scene in Hobbs and Shaw, you’ll already have figured out that a sequel is almost a dead cert. But had you considered the possibility of multiple sequels and spin-offs? According to director David Leitch, the ball is very much up in the air.

He says that there’s potential to give Shaw (Jason Statham), Hobbs (The Rock) and Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) their own standalone movies, and that Kevin Hart – who makes a surprise cameo as a bored Air Marshal with a thirst for combat – and Ryan Reynolds – who plays CIA agent Locke – may feature prominently in whatever comes next, too.

“I think what we’ve done collectively with this world is, however it moves forward, [we’ve given it] a lot of potential,” he told RadioTimes.com. “I think there’s a Shaw version – an independent Shaw movie, I think there’s an independent Hobbs movie, there’s Kevin Hart in both movies, there’s a Hobbs and Shaw movie together with Kevin and Ryan [Reynolds]…”

He also teased that Idris Elba may return to the franchise as villain Brixton, despite his character’s apparent death in the film.

Screen Shot 2019-07-29 at 15.46.40

I mean, Brixton may not be dead, right? Wink wink,” he said. “So I think there’s a lot of ways to go. Vanessa Kirby could have her own [film], or she could be in Shaw’s version. I think we did a good job of making a rich world that can go anywhere. And hopefully [the studio will] exploit that.”

Hobbs and Shaw is out NOW

