Inside the Warrens’ artefact room – the occult museum where real-life Annabelle is locked up

The Warren’s artefact room is jam-packed full of nods to the real-life paranormal team’s investigations as well as the demons we’ve met in The Conjuring franchise.

Advertisement

The room has cropped up before, but now it becomes the central part of the story as Judy, her babysitter, and friend, all venture inside and unleash Annabelle and her demon friends in Annabelle Comes Home.

There are a few familiar items you will have spotted inside the room, like the Perron music box that appeared in The Conjuring films, the armour and the monkey playing the accordion. Warner Bros. released a 360 tour of the room that you can explore below.

The room itself is based on the real-life Occult Museum in Connecticut that holds the items Ed and Lorraine Warren collected when carrying out their investigations. The museum was open to the public, but due to zoning changes it’s been shut while the team running it find a new home.

Scroll down to see the items that live inside the room based on artefacts from the Warrens real-life cases and why they earned their place.

The Perron Family music box

The music box pops up on the room. The Perrons featured in The Conjuring as the investigators tried to help them rid their home of a demon called Bathsheba Sherman, a witch, and Satanist, who hung herself on a tree on the estate in the 19th century. In the real-life case, the Warrens were unable to help, in the film they were successful.

The Samurai

The armour is a bit of a mystery. The ancient Japanese samurai armour appears to be possessed in the latest movie, but it’s not clear where the producers took inspiration from.

Annabelle

There’s a real-life Annabelle doll. The Warrens really did lock up the Annabelle doll in a glass cabinet in their artefact room. It was kept in their Occult Museum – though it’s now closed to the public. There was also a tarot card on the glass door as a form of protection, though the artwork of both the card and the sign, differ in real life.

It’s weird to think that the doll we see in the film is actually an ‘upgraded’ version. The team behind the Conjuring movies decided to create their own version, but Annabelle is actually based off a real doll, but it’s a Raggedy Ann doll.

The Warrens locked it away after working on a case where a student in the 70s experienced some weird occurrences when she was given the doll. She took it to a medium who told her it was possessed and eventually the Warrens were called in. They claim Annabelle is responsible for at least one death, a young man who challenged the doll.

There’s a blink and you miss it Easter egg in Annabelle Comes Home where we see the Raggedy Ann doll handed over to a girl on a game show airing on one of the TVs.

The organ/piano

The piano Daniella plays could be based on the real old organ in the Occult Museum, which was said to play by itself. Apparently, the museum had its very own ‘witching hour’ concert at 9pm every day.

Other objects also include demon masks, satanic tools, death curses, and psychic photographs line the walls and clutter the shelves.

Toy Monkey

Ed Warren tells the reporter he shows the room in The Conjuring: “Everything you see in here is either haunted, cursed, or been used in some kind of ritualistic practice. Nothing is a toy. Not even the toy monkey. Don’t touch it!”

Who knew a toy monkey was so demonic? The musical toy holds an accordion and is reportedly possessed by a demon (or a ghost, or a spirit). Apparently, it attempts to kill you after stalking you.

The Conjuring mirror

This is also deemed a “dangerous object”. It’s claimed to have been used in rituals and to summon spirits.

The “shadow” doll

The “shadow” doll is said to visit you in your dreams and can stop your heart. Sounds like the worst kind of nightmare.

Satanic idol

Vampire coffin

The Warrens claim this was used by a ‘modern-day vampire’.

Brick from Borley Rectory

This is considered the ‘most haunted’ house in England. Built in 1862, it was the house of the rector for Borley, but it was damaged by fire in 1939 and then demolished in 1944. In 1929, the Daily Mirror printed a report by Harry Price, a paranormal researcher. Reported sightings mentioned the sound of footsteps, seeing a ghostly nun and a phantom coach driving by.

Advertisement

Annabelle Comes Home is out in cinemas now.