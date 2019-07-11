The Lion King’s Hukana Matata clip has fans conflicted as they compare to original

The live-action remake of The Lion King is one of the most anticipated movies of the year so it’s not too surprising that any clips or sneak peeks draw a lot of attention.

The latest clip aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live as Donald Glover made an appearance to talk about his role as Simba in the new movie.

The clip shows the photo-realistic scene of Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) singing the classic tune with Simba (Glover).

The first reactions and reviews following the premiere this week have been overwhelmingly positive, but the clip has raised a few issues for die-hard fans of the original 1994 animation.

One Twitter user has even gone so far as to put the clip alongside the 1994 clip showing shot-for-shot the difference.

The new Lion King is going to make me upset isn't it. pic.twitter.com/i4637Pmem9 — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) July 11, 2019

The main issue fans are flagging is the limitation of using such realistic looking animals – they can’t really emote the way animated characters can.

Should we be worried? Hold fire, watching clips in isolation can always be a tricky business, especially with fans seeing one song or one scene in insolation. We take hope in the fact that most people who saw the movie at the premiere and screening have praised it for the special effects labeling it a “game-changer” for VFX as well as applauding John Favreau for his direction.

#TheLionKing is a game changer in the VFX department! Everything that was amazing in The Jungle Book is even better in this film. The voice work is FANTASTIC but it’s Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa that steal the show. Fans of the original will be pleased! pic.twitter.com/mHbXQKBXEl — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is visually immaculate & a game-changer for visual effects. It’s absolutely stunning in every way. The music shines (Glover & Beyoncé take it to another level), the performances are great (Timon, Pumbaa & Scar steal many scenes) & the emotions run HIGH. Truly great pic.twitter.com/lPH9Oo4ybb — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 10, 2019

A few viewers did add that Beyonce and Glover are underused, but nearly everyone has singled out Rogen and Eichner as the stand out stars.

Beyonce plays Nala alongside Glover’s older Simba, James Earl Jones returns as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and Black Panther’s John Kani as Rafiki. John Oliver also stars as Zazu, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari.

You can watch the clip below and judge for yourself. Skip ahead to 6:41.

The Lion King is released in cinemas on July 19, 2019.