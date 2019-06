David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker and Olivia Colman among stars to record a new Children in Need album

Do you like bopping to classic songs? A fan of popular TV and film actors showing their off-camera side? And enjoy the warm and fuzzy feeling of charitable endeavour?

If you answered “yes” to all three, then you’re in luck – because new Children in Need project Get It Covered is set to see a whole host of stars create a new album of cover songs for the charity event, with the proceeds going to CiN and the recording process turned into an hour-long documentary.

Lending their vocal chords to the album will be Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker; former Time Lord David Tennant; Harry Potter and The King’s Speech star Helen Bonham Carter; Jim Broadbent; the now Oscar-winning Olivia Colman; Misfits and Doctor Who’s Shaun Dooley; Beauty and the Beast’s Luke Evans; Doctor Foster and Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones; Hustle’s Adrian Lester; and Yesterday star Himesh Patel.

Working closely with vocal coach Mark De-Lisser, every actor will handpick a bespoke track of some significance to them, also receiving guidance from record producers and songwriters Guy Chambers and Jonathan Quarmby.

Later, the behind-the-scenes process of laying down the tracks at legendary recording studios Rak and Abbey Road will be chronicled in a special 60-minute documentary, which will also include segments where the stars visit some of the projects helped by Children in Need donations.

“I’m delighted and so impressed by the outstanding array of actors who have agreed to step out of their comfort zones and help raise money for BBC Children in Need,” the BBC’s Entertainment Controller said in a release.

“Every year we are truly inspired by the extraordinary support we receive from thousands of people and we know this year will be no exception.”

“Many of the actors have said trying to nail the role of recording artist has been their most challenging role yet,” Mel Balac, BBC Studios’ Creative Director added.

“The personally curated playlist that is being created in aid of Pudsey will be big on musical surprises and laughs, while highlighting the fantastic charities and causes BBC Children in Need supports. Bring on the drama!”

Children in Need: Get it Covered is set to be broadcast on BBC One ahead of the annual Children in Need appeal show, which usually takes place in November.

The album will be released in conjunction with Silva Screen Records for release in late 2019, with all profits going to Children in Need.