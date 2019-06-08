Accessibility Links

Gwyneth Paltrow had no idea she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Despite being the fourth-billed star in the movie, Paltrow doesn’t remember being in it

Gwyneth Paltrow, The Chef Show

Gwyneth Paltrow had no idea that she starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, having mistaken the film for Avengers: Endgame.

During an appearance on Netflix series The Chef Show, host Jon Favreau spoke about them appearing in the movie together, and Paltrow – who played Pepper Potts – looked very confused indeed.

After Favreau mentions the film, Paltrow looks utterly perplexed, and he says: “We were in Spider-Man together. Remember Spider-Man?”

“We weren’t in Spider-Man,” she frowns, even when chef Roy Choi mentions the film was Homecoming, and she adds: “I was in Avengers.”

“Remember Spider-Man in the end and Tom Holland’s there,” Favreau helps her out, “and you’re going to walk out and do a press conference?”

“That was Spider-Man?!” exclaims Paltrow. “Oh my God!”

Wow. The Marvel Cinematic Universe really is complicated.

