Gwyneth Paltrow says Avengers: Endgame will be her last Marvel movie
The Pepper Potts star thinks she’s a "bit old" for the superhero franchise
While fans continue to wonder which of their favourite heroes will make it out alive in upcoming superhero movie Avengers: Endgame, one actor has revealed that the blockbuster will be their last in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.
Gwyneth Paltrow, who has played the partner of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man in multiple movies, has said she expects Endgame to be her final appearance in the Marvel franchise.
The news may may lend further credence to fan theories that the movie will involve the death of Iron Man at some point.
“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” Paltrow told Variety.
“I feel very lucky that I did [Iron Man], because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with Jon Favreau [Iron Man’s director].
“It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to the fans.”
Even if she is leaving superhero movies behind, Paltrow will still go to bat for them, defending the inclusion of Marvel’s Black Panther in the upcoming Oscars race.
“So if the vernacular in film is superhero movies and they’re great movies, then I guess why not, right?” Paltrow said.
“I loved Black Panther. I thought it was a really powerful movie and culturally very important. So that’s great that it was nominated. I mean that’s so cool.”
Clearly, Paltrow is now a Marvel stan for life.
Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on 26th April 2019