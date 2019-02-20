The news may may lend further credence to fan theories that the movie will involve the death of Iron Man at some point.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” Paltrow told Variety.

“I feel very lucky that I did [Iron Man], because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with Jon Favreau [Iron Man’s director].

More like this

“It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to the fans.”

Even if she is leaving superhero movies behind, Paltrow will still go to bat for them, defending the inclusion of Marvel’s Black Panther in the upcoming Oscars race.

“So if the vernacular in film is superhero movies and they’re great movies, then I guess why not, right?” Paltrow said.

“I loved Black Panther. I thought it was a really powerful movie and culturally very important. So that’s great that it was nominated. I mean that’s so cool.”

Clearly, Paltrow is now a Marvel stan for life.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on 26th April 2019