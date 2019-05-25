Sonic the Hedgehog film delayed after backlash

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been delayed for three months, following heavy criticism from fans about Sonic’s character design.

Advertisement

Director Jeff Fowler took to Twitter to confirm the film’s new release date in the States as 14th February 2020.

Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.#novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76 — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 24, 2019

“Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right,” he wrote.

The film was initially scheduled to be released in November this year, but huge online criticism of the movie’s trailer, and the appearance of Sonic himself, saw Fowler promise changes will be made.

Discussing response to the trailer earlier this month, he wrote, “Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design and you want changes.

“It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount and Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be.”

Fans had plenty to say over the appearance of beloved video-game character Sonic, criticising his hauntingly human teeth, his strange furry texture (he’s meant to be a hedgehog), and his significantly smaller eyes.

I can’t be the only one that thinks #SonicMovie looks like Peter when he turns into a monkey human in the 1st Jumanji movie 🤮 pic.twitter.com/4vc7k2F0az — Troy Barnies (@TroyBarnies7) April 30, 2019

So the Sonic movie looks awful then. How could they get the character design SO wrong? Eyes too small & wrong shape, human limb dimensions look weird, shoes too small, blue instead of tan arms… and too furry. He's not a cute kitten/chipmunk hybrid. #urgh #Sonic #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/s0r25zLacw — Paul Shaw (@paulshaw) April 30, 2019

this is the worst design for sonic the hedgehog movie ever it's a good thing the creator for this movie is changing it because just look at it the teeth the eyes 90s sonic even looks better than this crap pic.twitter.com/rkeeBFgF4p — @PageClark (@pageclark09) May 19, 2019

The new Sonic film shows how Sonic crashes into this world to save it from threatening forces – with Jim Carrey back to his wacky best as Dr Robotnik.

Advertisement

Sonic the Hedgehog is now scheduled for release on 14th February 2020 in the United States. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.