Game of Thrones showrunners confirmed to direct next Star Wars film after The Rise of Skywalker

Swapping ancient castles and crypts for starfighters and the Millennium Falcon, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are set to write and produce the next Star Wars film following Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Advertisement

Although the pair’s move to the Star Wars franchise had already been announced, it was not yet confirmed when their proposed trilogy would begin.

“The next movie that we release will be theirs, and we’re not saying more about that,” Star Wars chairman Bob Iger said during the MoffettNathanson 6th Annual Media & Communications Summit in New York.

Disney has already unveiled release dates for some future Star Wars movies and, as previously announced by LucasFilm, the franchise will take a bit of a break after The Rise of Skywalker (at least in cinemas), with an unnamed film earmarked for the Christmas 2022 release slot.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in statement on the Star Wars website in early 2018.

“Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

However, the announcement has recently received some mixed reviews from Game of Thrones fans, following backlash to the fantasy series’ latest episodes.

A number of fans have expressed fears that Benioff and Weiss will “ruin” the film franchise:

d&d heading to ruin star wars after they just finished ruining game of thrones pic.twitter.com/5uWwNlANo9 — mari (@stevesthcr) May 14, 2019

Disney six months ago: we have a foolproof plan to give the people what they love!

Disney reading Twitter this month: oh no. https://t.co/MuT1UeESB2 — Robin Stevens (@redbreastedbird) May 14, 2019

D&D ruined the characters of #gameofthrones bc they have another project #starwars to ruin. Congrats! — shima (@ms_milan73) May 13, 2019

Me when d&d’s Star Wars trilogy comes out. pic.twitter.com/kUCe4gOvmu — alicat (@alicatwoo) May 14, 2019

Although there could be an unexpected silver lining?

SPACE DRAGONS SPACE DRAGONS GIVE ME THE SPACE DRAGONS https://t.co/BAZaXgEtpV — Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) May 14, 2019

Advertisement

Although with Game of Thrones due to conclude in dramatic fashion on Sunday 19th May, there’s every chance that come Monday morning, fans will be singing their praises once again.