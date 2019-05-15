Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Game of Thrones showrunners confirmed to direct next Star Wars film after The Rise of Skywalker

Game of Thrones showrunners confirmed to direct next Star Wars film after The Rise of Skywalker

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are slated to write and produce a brand new Star Wars trilogy, beginning in 2022

DB Weiss and David Benioff

Swapping ancient castles and crypts for starfighters and the Millennium Falcon, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are set to write and produce the next Star Wars film following Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Advertisement

Although the pair’s move to the Star Wars franchise had already been announced, it was not yet confirmed when their proposed trilogy would begin.

“The next movie that we release will be theirs, and we’re not saying more about that,” Star Wars chairman Bob Iger said during the MoffettNathanson 6th Annual Media & Communications Summit in New York.

Disney has already unveiled release dates for some future Star Wars movies and, as previously announced by LucasFilm, the franchise will take a bit of a break after The Rise of Skywalker (at least in cinemas), with an unnamed film earmarked for the Christmas 2022 release slot.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in statement on the Star Wars website in early 2018.

“Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

However, the announcement has recently received some mixed reviews from Game of Thrones fans, following backlash to the fantasy series’ latest episodes.

A number of fans have expressed fears that Benioff and Weiss will “ruin” the film franchise:

Although there could be an unexpected silver lining?

Advertisement

Although with Game of Thrones due to conclude in dramatic fashion on Sunday 19th May, there’s every chance that come Monday morning, fans will be singing their praises once again.

Tags

All about Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in Game of Thrones season 8
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Biggest movie releases 2019, YouTube

The biggest movie releases of 2019

Getty, BBC

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Game of Thrones isn’t really ending in 2019 – and neither will any other modern franchise

Huw Fullerton
Huw Fullerton
DB Weiss and David Benioff

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss to create new Star Wars trilogy