Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Phoebe Waller-Bridge to make James Bond’s women “feel like real people”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge to make James Bond’s women “feel like real people”

The Fleabag star also wants to "sneak in" some feminist humour to the Daniel Craig film

Waller-bridge/James bond

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is aiming to make women in the new James Bond film “feel like real people”.

Advertisement

After being drafted in to polish up the as-yet-untitled 25th entry in the spy series, Waller-Bridge has spoken out about how she’ll treat its female leads.

“It’s mainly about making them feel like real people,” she told The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. “I think Daniel [Craig]’s films have had really fantastic Bond girls and it’s about keeping that up.”

She added: “It’s such an exciting story and it’s just been a thrill to work on.”

When asked whether she would bring some of her trademark “female, feminist humour” to Bond 25, Waller-Bridge answered: “Well, we’ll see. We’ll see what I can sneak in.”

Alongside the announcement in April that Waller-Bridge was joining the film’s writing team, Bond 25 revealed that its cast would include returns for Naomie Harris’s Moneypenny and Léa Seydoux’s Bond flame Dr Madeleine Swann, and an as-yet-unspecified new role for Ana de Armas.

Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) will also be reprising their roles for the film.

Meanwhile, new signing Rami Malek gave fans a strong signal that he’ll be playing a villain.

“I promise you all I will be making sure Mr Bond doesn’t have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing,” he teased in a video link during a live casting reveal.

The film will be the fifth in Craig’s 007 career, which started with Casino Royale in 2006.

Advertisement

Bond 25 is scheduled for release for 8th April 2020

Tags

All about James Bond (franchise)

Waller-bridge/James bond
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Getty, BBC

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Fleabag-Church

Phoebe Waller-Bridge returns to the West End stage with Fleabag

Spectre

Bond 25 announces its full cast – but there’s no title yet

Back to Life (BBC)

New comedy Back to Life is filling the Fleabag-shaped hole in people's lives