Phoebe Waller-Bridge to make James Bond’s women “feel like real people”

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is aiming to make women in the new James Bond film “feel like real people”.

After being drafted in to polish up the as-yet-untitled 25th entry in the spy series, Waller-Bridge has spoken out about how she’ll treat its female leads.

“It’s mainly about making them feel like real people,” she told The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. “I think Daniel [Craig]’s films have had really fantastic Bond girls and it’s about keeping that up.”

She added: “It’s such an exciting story and it’s just been a thrill to work on.”

When asked whether she would bring some of her trademark “female, feminist humour” to Bond 25, Waller-Bridge answered: “Well, we’ll see. We’ll see what I can sneak in.”

Alongside the announcement in April that Waller-Bridge was joining the film’s writing team, Bond 25 revealed that its cast would include returns for Naomie Harris’s Moneypenny and Léa Seydoux’s Bond flame Dr Madeleine Swann, and an as-yet-unspecified new role for Ana de Armas.

Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) will also be reprising their roles for the film.

Meanwhile, new signing Rami Malek gave fans a strong signal that he’ll be playing a villain.

“I promise you all I will be making sure Mr Bond doesn’t have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing,” he teased in a video link during a live casting reveal.

A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

The film will be the fifth in Craig’s 007 career, which started with Casino Royale in 2006.

Bond 25 is scheduled for release for 8th April 2020