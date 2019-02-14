Top directors sign open letter calling for Oscars not to “relegate” categories from live broadcast
Quentin Tarantino, Spike Lee and Martin Scorsese are among those calling the decision "nothing less than an insult"
A number of Hollywood’s leading filmmakers have signed an open letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences calling for the reversal of the recently announced decision to drop four major categories from the live broadcast of the Oscars.
On Monday, Academy president John Bailey confirmed that the awards for Cinematography, Editing, Live Action Short and Makeup and Hairstyling would be given out during the commercial breaks on Sunday 24th February, with winners speeches set to air later on in the broadcast. He added that the categories’ segments could be seen in full via a live stream on the Oscars website.
The decision was met with widespread criticism on social media from fans and filmmakers, including last year’s Best Director, Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), and now a number of major players in the industry – including Quentin Tarantino, Spike Lee and Martin Scorsese – have decided to take action.
The letter, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, calls the decision “nothing less than an insult to those of us who have devoted our lives and passions to our chosen profession”.
“Relegating these essential cinematic crafts to lesser status in this 91st Academy Awards ceremony is nothing less than an insult to those of us who have devoted our lives and passions to our chosen profession,” the letter reads. “When the recognition of those responsible for the creation of outstanding cinema is being diminished by the very institution whose purpose it is to protect it, then we are no longer upholding the spirit of the Academy’s promise to celebrate film as a collaborative art form.”
But the Academy does not look set to back down on the decision, releasing a letter since sent out to members assuring them that “no award category at the 91st Oscars ceremony will be presented in a manner that depicts the achievements of its nominees and winners as less than any others”.
Check out the filmmakers’ open letter in its entirety below, followed by a full list of signatories. According to The Hollywood Reporter, further filmmakers names will be added at their request.
An Open Letter to The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and The Producers of the 91st Annual Academy Awards Broadcast:
On Monday, February 11, 2019, John Bailey, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, announced that this year’s Oscar presentations for Best Cinematography — along with Film Editing, Live Action Short and Makeup and Hairstyling — will not be broadcast live, but rather presented during a commercial break. This decision was made to reduce the length of the show from four hours to three. The vocal response from our peers and the immediate backlash from industry leaders over the Academy’s decision makes it clear that it’s not too late to have this decision reversed.
The Academy was founded in 1927 to recognize and uphold excellence in the cinematic arts, inspire imagination and help connect the world through the universal medium of motion pictures.
Unfortunately, we have drifted from this mission in our pursuit of presenting entertainment rather than in presenting a celebration of our art form and the people behind it.
Relegating these essential cinematic crafts to lesser status in this 91st Academy Awards ceremony is nothing less than an insult to those of us who have devoted our lives and passions to our chosen profession.
The show’s director, Glenn Weiss, has stated that he will determine what “emotionally resonant” moments from the four winners’ speeches will be selected to air later in the broadcast. The show will cut any additional comment from presenters, as well as any recitation of the nominees as they see fit.
We consider this abbreviation and potential censorship to run contrary to the spirit of the Academy’s mission.
Since its inception, the Academy Awards telecast has been altered over time to keep the format fresh, but never by sacrificing the integrity of the Academy’s original mission.
When the recognition of those responsible for the creation of outstanding cinema is being diminished by the very institution whose purpose it is to protect it, then we are no longer upholding the spirit of the Academy’s promise to celebrate film as a collaborative art form.
To quote our colleague Seth Rogen, “What better way to celebrate achievements in film than to NOT publicly honor the people whose job it is to literally film things.”
Signatories:
