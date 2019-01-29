Harry Potter’s studio tour reveals BIG expansion plans

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter will now include Gringotts Wizarding Bank for the first time ever, as the tour plans its biggest expansion yet.

Advertisement

Opening on Saturday 6th April, visitors will now be able to walk through the hallowed halls of the goblin-guarded bank, with the 16,500 sqft expansion built by many of the original crew members who worked on the original film series.

Guests will first pass through the banking hall of Gringotts, decked out with towering marble pillars and crystal chandeliers, and decorated with piles of Galleons, Sickles and Knuts – the wizarding currency from the books.

The expansion will also feature the infamous Lestrange vault, which Harry, Ron and Hermione broke into in an attempt to steal one of Voldemort’s Horcruxes hidden by fearsome witch Bellatrix Lestrange (played by Helena Bonham Carter). Visitors will be able to surround themselves with treasure – which multiplied in the film after the break-in – for a photo opp.

Other attractions include the costumes and prosthetics used to transform actor Warwick Davies into Griphook, as well as the other goblin bankers.

The Gringotts Wizarding Bank expansion joins attractions such as the Great Hall, Diagon Alley, The Forbidden Forest and Platform 9 3/4, on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, which first opened in 2012.

Speaking at the opening of the tour, Rupert Grint, who plays Ron Weasley, explained: “It’s great this stuff still exists and they haven’t just stored it away and forgotten about it.

“It’s very important we share this with everyone. There were so many creative people involved [in Harry Potter] that people don’t really know about.”

Advertisement

Gringotts Wizarding Bank opens on 6th April at The Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter