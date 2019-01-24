Accessibility Links

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis issues Twitter plea for stolen wallet

But he only wants one item returned...

Matthew-Lewis

Actor Matthew Lewis, best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film franchise, has issued a public plea on Twitter after losing his wallet in London.

Advertisement

In his post, Lewis stressed that he doesn’t care about the credit cards and money inside — the only thing he wants returning is an engraved memento that his wife gave him.

“Yo, if you stole my wallet in East London yesterday or even if you just found it: it’s yours, keep it, have the money, the cards, the lot,” the Girlfriends star wrote on Twitter. “But the note from my wife engraved on a piece of metal, if you can post that to the address on the driving licence I’d call it evens. Please?”

The post had already racked up over 6,000 retweets and 20,000 likes at the time of writing, while Potter fans have been sending the actor messages of support. One Twitter user quoted an iconic Luna Lovegood line from the Harry Potter books, assuring Lewis that “things we lose have a way of coming back to us in the end, if not always in the way we expect”.

“Accio Matthews wallet,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Fingers crossed Lewis gets the note back — maybe a dose of Felix Felicis would do the trick?

Huw Fullerton