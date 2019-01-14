Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. A Spice Girls animated movie is happening

A Spice Girls animated movie is happening

The band's manager announced the news ahead of the reunion tour later this year

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME. MANDATORY CREDIT PHOTO BY DAVE M. BENETT/GETTY IMAGES REQUIRED) (L to R) Melanie Brown aka Mel B, Melanie Chisholm aka Mel C, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham pose at the press launch of 'Viva Forever', a new musical based on the music of The Spice Girls, at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on June 26, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

The Spice Girls are set to hit the silver screen again for the first time since 1997’s Spice World – in a new animated film.

Advertisement

The band’s manager, Simon Fuller, confirmed the news in a new interview with Billboard about the upcoming comeback tour.

“What’s coming next is that we are going to be doing lots of exciting things – we’ll be making an animated movie and there’s lots of exciting plans to come,” he said, casually dropping the biggest Spice-related news since the reunion announcement a few months ago.

Sadly, Fuller didn’t expand much further, but we’re already wondering if it will be in any way related to the beloved 90s film, and whether or not Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham will be involved. She is not heading on tour with her old friends this year, and it is unclear whether or not she will be involved in the film when it goes ahead.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fuller spoke about the “phenomenal” reaction to the reunion news.

“To be honest with you, while it was clearly phenomenal, they are such an awesome phenomenon I expected it,” he said. ” The last tour we did seven or eight years ago the demand was equal, if not maybe even more. It’s a global phenomenon. They’re more timely now than ever and it’s fantastic.”

Advertisement

The Spice Girls kick off their UK & Ireland tour in Dublin’s Croke Park on Friday 24th May 2019

Tags

You might like

Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London on August 12, 2012. Rio de Janeiro will host the 2016 Olympic Games. AFP PHOTO/LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/GettyImages) Getty, TL

Spice Girls announce reunion tour

Emma Bunton wannabe

Emma Bunton returned to an iconic Spice Girls landmark and fans are loving it

Melanie Brown (Getty)

Spice Girls singer Mel B in hospital with two broken ribs and ‘severed hand’

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty season 4 to debut on Channel 4