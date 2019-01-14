A Spice Girls animated movie is happening

The Spice Girls are set to hit the silver screen again for the first time since 1997’s Spice World – in a new animated film.

The band’s manager, Simon Fuller, confirmed the news in a new interview with Billboard about the upcoming comeback tour.

“What’s coming next is that we are going to be doing lots of exciting things – we’ll be making an animated movie and there’s lots of exciting plans to come,” he said, casually dropping the biggest Spice-related news since the reunion announcement a few months ago.

Sadly, Fuller didn’t expand much further, but we’re already wondering if it will be in any way related to the beloved 90s film, and whether or not Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham will be involved. She is not heading on tour with her old friends this year, and it is unclear whether or not she will be involved in the film when it goes ahead.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fuller spoke about the “phenomenal” reaction to the reunion news.

“To be honest with you, while it was clearly phenomenal, they are such an awesome phenomenon I expected it,” he said. ” The last tour we did seven or eight years ago the demand was equal, if not maybe even more. It’s a global phenomenon. They’re more timely now than ever and it’s fantastic.”

The Spice Girls kick off their UK & Ireland tour in Dublin’s Croke Park on Friday 24th May 2019