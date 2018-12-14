Accessibility Links

Emma Watson shares first picture from Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaptation

The gang's all here: Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan et al

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Emma Watson attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Emma Watson has given us our first on-set glimpse of Greta Gerwig’s star-studded Little Women adaptation, which is currently filming in the USA.

Advertisement

The former Harry Potter star recently took over the role of Meg March from Emma Stone after the Maniac actress dropped out due to “promotional obligations”.

Watson joins up with Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh on the film, which is directed by Gerwig.

Watson took to Twitter on Thursday to share a pic of herself with her new castmates and director, along with a quote from the novel.

“‘I could never love anyone as I love my sisters’ – Louisa May Alcott, Little Women,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Looks like a lot of fun – here’s hoping that translates onto the screen when the film is released next year. Expectations will be high due to the novel’s beloved fanbase. It’s the second Little Women adaptation in as many years, after the BBC’s miniseries which aired last Christmas.

