Hugh Grant and the Four Weddings and a Funeral cast to reunite for a Red Nose Day sequel

Hugh Grant and the Four Weddings and a Funeral cast are set to reunite after 25 years for a Red Nose Day sequel to the classic rom-com.

Grant will be joined by original cast members Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah, Rowan Atkinson and Anna Chancellor for One Red Nose Day and a Wedding as part of Comic Relief 2019.

Richard Curtis, who wrote the 1994 movie and is also the co-creator of Comic Relief, has penned the script for the Red Nose Day sequel which will rejoin the characters 25 years on from where the film left off. Mike Newell is back on board to direct.

“We’re all definitely older – I suspect no wiser,” said Curtis. “It’s been really enjoyable working out what’s happened to all the characters – and now they get back together for the fifth wedding, where, as usual, not everything will go as planned.”

It has not yet been revealed who will be tying the knot in the sequel, but it will also feature returning cast members James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe and Timothy Walker.

Do you hear wedding bells?! 🔔 Red Nose Day. Friday 15th March 2019. #RNDwedding pic.twitter.com/HZBXJKyVOm — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) December 5, 2018

The original film ended with Grant’s character Charles leaving Chancellor’s Duckface at the altar, getting together with MacDowell’s Carrie and the pair vowing to never get married.

And the end credits revealed that the late Charlotte Coleman’s Scarlett and Duckface both find husbands, Scott Thomas’s Fiona is linked to Prince Charles and Carrie and Charles have a baby boy.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel follows the success of 2017’s Red Nose Day Actually – a ten-minute follow up to Curtis’s Love Actually. It also comes alongside a new Four Weddings and a Funeral TV series – based on the original film – made by Curtis and Mindy Kaling for US network Hulu.

One Red Nose Day and a Wedding commences filming next week, and will air as part of Comic Relief on 15th March 2019 on BBC1.