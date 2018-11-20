Rebel Wilson joins Cats movie cast alongside Idris Elba and Taylor Swift

Pitch Perfect’s Rebel Wilson has joined the cast of Cats, the upcoming movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical.

Wilson will play Jennyanydots, according to The Hollywood Reporter, alongside a roster of stars including Idris Elba, James Corden, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift and Oscar winner and The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson.

Hudson will reportedly play the role of Grizzabella — made famous by Elaine Paige — and perform the iconic song Memory, according to Variety.

The film, which will see Les Misérables director Tom Hooper at the helm, is currently expected to be released in December 2019.

The release date would mean Cats could go head to head at the Christmas box office with Star Wars Episode IX.