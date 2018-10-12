Black Panther writer and director Ryan Coogler signs up for sequel

Ryan Coogler, writer and director of Marvel hit Black Panther, is returning to Wakanda.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler will write and direct the sequel of this year’s superhero story, which raked in more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

It’s also reported Coogler will write the script next year with the aim to start production in either late 2019 or early 2020.

A sequel was confirmed soon after the film was released in February, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealing in March Black Panther 2 was already in the works.

“Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that,” Feige said.

“One of the favourite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

Black Panther AKA T’Challa AKA Chadwick Boseman is also expected to return in Avengers 4, despite being in the unlucky half of Thanos’ dusting at the end of Infinity War.

So unless the sequel solely focuses on Letitia Wright’s Shuri and Danai Gurira’s Okoye (which, let’s face it, would be awesome), the King of Wakanda is set to resume his reign once more.