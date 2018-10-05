Accessibility Links

Chris Evans gives the strongest hint yet that he's quitting Captain America role

Chris Evans gives the strongest hint yet that he’s quitting Captain America role

The Marvel hero tweeted out an emotional message after wrapping filming for Avengers 4

Chris Evans as Captain America in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

Filming has officially wrapped on Avengers 4 and Chris Evans has given his strongest indication yet that it will be his last outing as Captain America.

The Marvel star tweeted out a heartfelt message to his fans and colleagues, thanking them “for the memories” on an “emotional day” – which sounds to us like he’s just hung up his shield for good.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” he wrote. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans has been hinting he will quit playing the superhero for a while now, telling the New York Times in early 2018, “you want to get off the train before they push you off”, echoing the sentiments of his colleague Robert “Iron Man” Downey Jr, who has suggested he wants to get out while the going is good:

“I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven (Marvel movies) I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time,” Downey Jr said in 2017. “I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”

Both actors are only contracted for this final Avengers movie, so if they were to continue in their roles, Disney would have to enter some likely very costly renegotiations.

Looks like we may have to prepare for the worst when the Avengers return in 2019…

Avengers 4 is released in April 2019

