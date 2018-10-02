Tom Hardy’s favourite 40 minutes of Venom didn’t make the final cut

Tom Hardy may be starring in his own superhero (OK, super villain) film, but its screening may well prove underwhelming for the star.

The Dunkirk actor has revealed his favourite 40 minutes of Venom ended up on the cutting room floor.

Asked what his favourite moment was in the new film, Hardy told ComicsExplained: “Things that aren’t in this movie.”

“There are, like, 30 to 40 minutes’ worth of scenes that aren’t in this movie… all of them,” he continued. “Mad puppeteering scenes, dark comedy scenes. You know what I mean? They just never made it in.”

In Venom, Hardy plays Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist whose body is taken over by a symbiotic alien creature, together forming a new super villain.

The actor’s disappointment at the ruthless edit comes as the film’s social media embargo lifted, with early viewers sharing their less-than-generous feedback on the movie.

One critic described it as “pretty much a complete failure” while others compared it to past superhero flops Fantastic Four and Catwoman. Not exactly the reaction Hardy would have been hoping for…

Venom is released in UK cinemas on Friday 5th October. You can watch the trailer below: