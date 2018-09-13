Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch is competing in US version of Strictly Come Dancing

The Luna Lovegood actress will be showing off her Riddikulus footwork on Dancing with the Stars

Harry Potter’s Evanna Lynch will be hoping her footwork proves as magical as her wand skills, after she revealed that she will be competing in US dance show Dancing with the Stars.

The 27-year-old Irish actress first found fame when she was cast as eccentric witch Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter film franchise.

Now she’s set to take on the American version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Lynch announced the sirius-ly exciting news on Instagram, where she posted an image of herself with new dance partner Keo Motsepe, a Latin and Ballroom instructor.

“See these faces?” she wrote. “These are the faces of WINNERS.” She added that she “could not be more thrilled” to be part of the contest.

Lynch also posted an image of herself in her new dance costume, warning fans that her social media feed “will be extremely spangly for the foreseeable future”.

See Motsepe and Lynch quiz each other in this adorable video below.