ITV to embark on epic Harry Potter movie season

All eight movies will be shown every Saturday starting from 8th September

Great news for those who have somehow never seen a Harry Potter movie before (or those who just want to experience the magic all over again): ITV has announced that they will be showing every instalment in the franchise over eight epic weeks.

Starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on 8th September (at 5.50pm), the eight films will air every Saturday on ITV over the Autumn, culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 2) on 27th October.

ITV announced the news with a stirring trailer, taking viewers through every film in the series.

The voiceover promises: “Every spell, every charm, every potion, more incantation, divination, disapparition and transfiguration than you can shake a stick at! Every curse, hex and jinx! Each bewitchment, engorgement, allurement, enchantment! All the dark arts, dark marks, evil-eyes, mad-eyes! Every pensieve, portkey, parseltongue and patronus! Every bit of magic!”

This, of course, is not the first time that ITV have done a Harry Potter season – but who can resist the chance to spend an Autumn afternoon back at Hogwarts?

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone airs on 8th September on ITV at 5.50pm