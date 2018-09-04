Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Film
ITV to embark on epic Harry Potter movie season

ITV to embark on epic Harry Potter movie season

All eight movies will be shown every Saturday starting from 8th September

HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE - t's Harry Potter's fourth term at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry! Harry, Ron and Hermione look forward to the international Quidditch finals. Harry dreams of spending time with the alluring Cho Chang. He wants to be a normal 14-year-old wizard . . . But Harry is not normal--even by wizarding standards. This term, for the first time in hundreds of years, a competition will be held between three schools of wizardry, and contestants will be magically chosen for the very dangerous event. Now, as Harry's lightning scar burns, indicating the evil presence of Lord Voldemort, the Goblet of Fire makes its final selection for the competition--Harry Potter.

Great news for those who have somehow never seen a Harry Potter movie before (or those who just want to experience the magic all over again): ITV has announced that they will be showing every instalment in the franchise over eight epic weeks.

Advertisement

Starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on 8th September (at 5.50pm), the eight films will air every Saturday on ITV over the Autumn, culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 2) on 27th October.

ITV announced the news with a stirring trailer, taking viewers through every film in the series.

The voiceover promises: “Every spell, every charm, every potion, more incantation, divination, disapparition and transfiguration than you can shake a stick at! Every curse, hex and jinx! Each bewitchment, engorgement, allurement, enchantment! All the dark arts, dark marks, evil-eyes, mad-eyes! Every pensieve, portkey, parseltongue and patronus! Every bit of magic!”

This, of course, is not the first time that ITV have done a Harry Potter season – but who can resist the chance to spend an Autumn afternoon back at Hogwarts?

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone airs on 8th September on ITV at 5.50pm

Tags

All about Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE - t's Harry Potter's fourth term at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry! Harry, Ron and Hermione look forward to the international Quidditch finals. Harry dreams of spending time with the alluring Cho Chang. He wants to be a normal 14-year-old wizard . . . But Harry is not normal--even by wizarding standards. This term, for the first time in hundreds of years, a competition will be held between three schools of wizardry, and contestants will be magically chosen for the very dangerous event. Now, as Harry's lightning scar burns, indicating the evil presence of Lord Voldemort, the Goblet of Fire makes its final selection for the competition--Harry Potter.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Scientists say we’re closer than ever to making a Harry Potter invisibility cloak

(warner bros, Twitter, TL)

Dumbledore is “not explicitly” gay in Fantastic Beasts and fans are not happy

Jude Law stars as young Dumbledore in new behind the scenes look at Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald (YouTube)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald returns to Hogwarts in new behind the scenes video

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more