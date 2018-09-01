Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Film
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald returns to Hogwarts in new behind the scenes video

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald returns to Hogwarts in new behind the scenes video

The new featurette follows filming of the Hogwarts scenes in the new movie with Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and JK Rowling

Jude Law stars as young Dumbledore in new behind the scenes look at Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald (YouTube)

The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald are clearly just as excited to be returning to Hogwarts as we are if this new behind the scenes video is anything to go by.

Advertisement

The video shows stars including Jude Law (who’s playing Dumbledore in the new film), Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander) and Zoe Kravitz (Leta Lestrange) talking about their experiences filming on the stunning Hogwarts set.

The footage also shows Law in action as a young and strutting Dumbledore teaching in the familiar Hogwarts classrooms and corridors.

“It looks very familiar to anyone who saw the Potter movies, but obviously the teaching staff are different,” author JK Rowling explains.

The film is set around 70 years before Harry Potter, and follows on from the events of the first Fantastic Beasts, wit dark wizard Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) on the loose and Dumbledore looking for assistance from his former pupil Newt Scamander.

Advertisement

The film is set to be released on 16th November 2018.

Tags

All about Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindewald

Jude Law stars as young Dumbledore in new behind the scenes look at Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald (YouTube)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Fantastic Beasts Crimes of Grindelwald Trailer

New Fantastic Beasts 2 footage sees Newt Scamander go back to Hogwarts

Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne (Getty, EH)

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones get high together in first-look image from The Aeronauts

Warner Brothers Pictures, Sky pics,TL

A magical connection between Fantastic Beasts and The Cursed Child has been confirmed

MWP_3279.tif

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more