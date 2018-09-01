Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald returns to Hogwarts in new behind the scenes video

The new featurette follows filming of the Hogwarts scenes in the new movie with Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and JK Rowling

The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald are clearly just as excited to be returning to Hogwarts as we are if this new behind the scenes video is anything to go by.

Advertisement

The video shows stars including Jude Law (who’s playing Dumbledore in the new film), Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander) and Zoe Kravitz (Leta Lestrange) talking about their experiences filming on the stunning Hogwarts set.

The footage also shows Law in action as a young and strutting Dumbledore teaching in the familiar Hogwarts classrooms and corridors.

“It looks very familiar to anyone who saw the Potter movies, but obviously the teaching staff are different,” author JK Rowling explains.

The film is set around 70 years before Harry Potter, and follows on from the events of the first Fantastic Beasts, wit dark wizard Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) on the loose and Dumbledore looking for assistance from his former pupil Newt Scamander.

Advertisement

The film is set to be released on 16th November 2018.