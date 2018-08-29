Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Film
Mark Hamill responds to story of boy who told bullies “it’s not the Jedi way”

Mark Hamill responds to story of boy who told bullies “it’s not the Jedi way”

The Luke Skywalker star was touched by the tale of ten-year-old Aiden, who refused to fight back against his tormenters

Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Disney, LucasFilm HF)

Mark Hamill has expressed admiration for a young boy who refused to fight back against his bullies, citing “the Jedi way” as the reason he wouldn’t defend himself.

Advertisement

According to reports, ten-year-old Aiden Vasquez ended up in the hospital needing stitches after being attacked by some of his schoolmates, and when his mother asked why he hadn’t defended himself he cited Star Wars as the main reason.

“I told my mom, I got it from ‘Star Wars, that it’s not the Jedi way,” he told NBC’s local California TV station KMIR.

And now Hamill himself, aka the franchise’s most famous Jedi Luke Skywalker, has responded to the story, describing himself as “astonished” and full of admiration for the boy’s courage.

“I’m astonished by his wisdom & courage such a tender age,” Hamill tweeted.

“I may be a fictional Jedi, but this boy is the real deal. Not sure how to reach out to him, but I hope he sees this message & knows how much I admire him.”

Later, he added the following tweet, describing himself as “a fan” of the young boy.

Clearly, when it comes to Star Wars, sometimes the fans can inspire just as much as the characters themselves.

Advertisement

Star Wars Episode IX will be released in December 2019

Tags

All about Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Disney, LucasFilm HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (LucasFilm, HF)

The Solo: A Star Wars Story novel adds a new twist to THAT surprise cameo

Dominic Monaghan

Star Wars Episode IX adds Lost star Dominic Monaghan

Charlie Heaton (Getty)

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton to play Joseph Merrick in BBC1 drama The Elephant Man

Thrawn as he appears in Star Wars Rebels alongside Richard E Grant (Sky, Getty, HF)

Richard E Grant is NOT playing Star Wars villain Grand Admiral Thrawn

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more