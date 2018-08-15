Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Film
Avengers stars show off their dance moves in Infinity War gag reel

Avengers stars show off their dance moves in Infinity War gag reel

Turns out Iron Man and Doctor Strange can throw some shapes

Marvel gag reel screenshot, EH

Marvel Studios has released a new video of the Avengers stars fluffing their lines, corpsing on set and – most enjoyably – showing off their dance moves.

Advertisement

Paul Bettany’s The Vision, it turns out, is very prone to a fit of the giggles, and we also see Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man having a boogie to the sound of his own voice singing Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange shaking those hips.

Check it all out in the video below…

Advertisement

You’re welcome.

Tags

All about Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel gag reel screenshot, EH
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Karen Gillan shares backstage shot from Infinity War torture scene

L to R: Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) DIsney, Marvel, sky pics, TL

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Tessa Thompson, Lady and the Tramp (Getty, Sky, EH)

Thor star Tessa Thompson to voice Lady in Disney’s Lady and the Tramp remake

autumn drama 2018

Coming soon The best TV dramas airing this autumn

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more