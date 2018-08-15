Avengers stars show off their dance moves in Infinity War gag reel

Turns out Iron Man and Doctor Strange can throw some shapes

Marvel Studios has released a new video of the Avengers stars fluffing their lines, corpsing on set and – most enjoyably – showing off their dance moves.

Paul Bettany’s The Vision, it turns out, is very prone to a fit of the giggles, and we also see Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man having a boogie to the sound of his own voice singing Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange shaking those hips.

Check it all out in the video below…

You’re welcome.