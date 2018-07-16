Accessibility Links

Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown in talks to join Frozen 2

Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown in talks to join Frozen 2

Do the Westworld and Black Panther star want to build a snowman?

Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood and American Crime Story actor Sterling K Brown are in the running to star in the sequel to Disney’s Frozen.

According to Variety, the two actors are in talks to join the film’s voice cast, which will include returning stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad.

Wood is best known as robo-killer Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s Westworld, while Brown played Christopher Darden, a prosecutor in the OJ Simpson trial, in American Crime Story season one. Brown also recently starred as N’Jobu, T’Challa’s brother, in Marvel’s Black Panther and appears in US mega-hit This Is Us.

There’s every chance we could hear Wood lend her singing voice to the song: the actor has not only established herself as one half of electro-pop pair Rebel And A Basketcase, but Wood also sang in THAT Westworld RickRoll.

What else do we know about Frozen 2? Not much. Disney hasn’t even hinted what the plot – penned by director Jennifer Lee – could entail.

With the movie only at the casting stage, Frozen fans could be left speculating about the story for months before something solid appears. Our advice? For the moment, let it go.

Frozen 2 will be released on November 27, 2019

