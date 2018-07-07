Keri Russell set to join Star Wars Episode IX

And some fans think they already know who she’s playing…

The final chapter in the “modern” Star Wars trilogy is finally starting to get off the ground, with JJ Abrams’ Episode IX beginning to start filming later this month and all sorts of new details soon to emerge about what we can expect from the eagerly-anticipated movie.

Advertisement

And ahead of that crucial point we’re actually already finding out some new things about the Episode IX, with rumours emerging today that The Americans’ Keri Russell in in early talks to join the movie as an unknown “female character” with “action-heavy fight scenes” (we bet The Last Jedi remakers will love her), reuniting with Abrams after previously working with him on TV college drama Felicity.

Now we know what you’re thinking – white female actor, brunette, in a Star Wars movie? Could she possibly be playing….REY’S MOTHER??

And yes, like Rogue One’s Felicity Jones and Solo’s Emilia Clarke, plenty of people on the internet are already presenting this theory, despite the fact that The Last Jedi seemed to set this plotline to rest when Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) told Daisy Ridley’s wannabe Jedi that her parents were no more than anonymous drunks who sold her for beer money then died (I mean sure, it could be a flashback, but then why the fight scenes).

Seeing reports that Keri Russell has been cast in an "action-heavy" role for #EpisodeIX. Begging J.J to not make her Rey's mother and a "resistance" fighter — Nicholas Younge (@nicholas_younge) July 6, 2018

Keri Russel is a phenomenal actress so this news is awesome. Hope she plays a double crossing Twi’lek warrior who runs a dive bar, or Rey’s alcoholic, junk trading mother. Either way, I can’t wait for more Star Wars. https://t.co/k1LNXdRMCi — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) July 6, 2018

– "EXCL: Keri Russell in talks to be in Star Wars Ep 9"

– "Keri Russell is in Ep 9 for real!"

– "Why it's great Keri Russell is in Ep 9!"

– "Keri Russell should be Rey's mom"

– "Keri Russell MUST be Rey's mom or ELSE"

– "Star Wars is bad again!" Wow a lot's happened in 4 hours. — David Chen (@davechensky) July 6, 2018

Anyway, no inconvenient facts have stopped the debate from raging on over social media, though it’s worth noting that FAR more people are commenting on how stupid Russell playing Rey’s mother would be compared to the number of fans ACTUALLY suggesting it.

Exclusive: First image of Rey's parents revealed. pic.twitter.com/B70i7DXdxx — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 6, 2018

Opinion: Keri Russell shouldn't NEED to play Rey's mother to salve the wounded expectations of people who were upset about the reveal of Rey's parentage. The ST is a Skywalker saga just like the OT & PT. Kylo's the Skywalker. Rey's a reminder that blood does not a Jedi make. https://t.co/4Gpw88VPZG — Geek Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) July 6, 2018

> White woman with brown hair joins Star Wars film. ”Is ThIs ReY’s MoM?!?!1!?” Every. Single. SW. Movie. pic.twitter.com/mWUhxV9DWX — ﾑ🍃🇸🇪 (@SindarOath) July 6, 2018

What if we *didn't* do the "Is this new female Star Wars character related to Rey??" thing? Huh? That might be pretty cool. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) July 6, 2018

Fun Star Wars Fact: There are potential women in this narrative universe aside from "Rey's Mother." — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) July 6, 2018

Until the role is officially confirmed we won’t know much more, but keep your eyes peeled. According to Variety’s story about Russell, there could be two more new characters cast before the film starts shooting at the end of July, so there might be even more options for who could play Rey’s drunk, dead parents in the sequel.

Or, you know, literally any other character. That could happen too.

Advertisement

Star Wars Episode IX will be released in December 2019