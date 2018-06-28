Marvel boss confirms plans for LGBTQ superheroes

Kevin Feige says the new characters will be "both ones you've seen and ones you haven't seen"

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed that the MCU will soon feature LGBTQ superheroes.

Speaking to The Playlist ahead of the US release of Ant-Man and The Wasp (it’s not out in the UK until August), Feige said that the characters will be “both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen”, suggesting there are new openly queer characters in the works, and that a character we already know is set to come out.

In October last year, Tessa Thompson (and later director Taika Waititi), confirmed that her character Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok is bisexual, though this was not made explicit in the cut of the film that made it to cinemas. Feige’s statement could suggest that this is set to be confirmed if/when Valkyrie resurfaces in the MCU. She did not appear in Avengers: Infinity War, and as such evaded The Great Dusting, as far as we’re aware.

Feige would not elaborate on the “ones you haven’t seen” comment, though its likely this could refer to new characters in the upcoming Captain Marvel (with Brie Larson), Spider-Man: Far From Home or one of the many as-yet unannounced films that will follow Avengers 4.

Either way, it’s promising to see that Marvel are doubling down on their recent efforts to diversify one of the biggest film franchises of all-time, in the wake of the success of Black Panther, the first Marvel film with a predominantly black cast.